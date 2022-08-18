Sheriff’s Office to conduct Labor Day traffic campaign

WAUKEGAN – As families and friends plan their end-of-summer celebrations for Labor Day weekend, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Illinois State Police and law enforcement across the state to stop impaired driving and help save lives.

“If you’ll be celebrating, we urge you to plan ahead for a sober ride,” Sheriff John Idleburg said in a news release. “There is no excuse for driving drunk or high and risking lives.”

The “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign runs from Aug. 19 through the early morning hours of Sept. 6. During this period, law enforcement will be stepping up efforts focused on impaired, unbuckled and distracted drivers.

Before the party starts, remember to designate a sober driver, and don’t let friends or family members drive impaired. Other important tips include:

• If you’re hosting, make sure all your guests designate a sober driver in advance or arrange ride-sharing or another sober ride home. Also serve lots of food and include nonalcoholic beverages at the party.

• If you do not have a designated driver, ask a sober friend for a ride home, call a cab, or stay where you are and sleep it off until you are sober.

• Don’t let friends leave your sight if you think they are about to drive impaired.

• Always buckle up – it is your best defense in a crash.

The Labor Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.