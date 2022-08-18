Man, 72, dies in Antioch Township crash

ANTIOCH -- A 72-year-old Antioch man died Aug. 17 when his vehicle struck a tree in the front yard of a residence along Illinois Route 83, authorities said.

About 10:30 a.m. Aug. 17, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a traffic crash with injuries on Route 83 north of Eagles Nest Road in Antioch Township. Upon their arrival, sheriff’s deputies found a red 2019 Chevrolet Tahoe with crash damage in the yard of a residence in the 40600 block of Illinois Route 83, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a 72-year-old Antioch man, was unresponsive. Sheriff’s deputies removed the driver from the vehicle and began life-saving measures. Antioch Fire Department paramedics arrived and continued to attempt life-saving measures. The driver was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The preliminary investigation indicated that the vehicle was traveling south on Illinois Route 83. For an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway eastbound and struck a tree in the front yard of a residence.

Impairment, whether from a medical condition, alcohol or other drugs, is not known at this time, according to the release. The identification of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of his next-of-kin.

The investigation will continue through the Sheriff’s Office’s Technical Crash Investigations Team.