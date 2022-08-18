Grayslake Area Public Library seeks to fill trustee vacancy

GRAYSLAKE – The Grayslake Area Public Library District is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the board.

The position is to be filled until a trustee is elected by voters in the April 2023 consolidated election. The appointee is eligible to run in the election.

Candidates must be residents of the library district. This is an unpaid position. Time commitment includes attending the regular library board meeting at 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month and serving on one or more committees.

The primary responsibilities of a trustee are to determine the library’s role in the community and set goals to support that role, adopt written policies governing the operations of the library and ensure adequate funding to provide services to patrons.

Applications are available on the library’s website at grayslake.info. Applications will be accepted until Monday, Aug. 29.

For more information, call Executive Director Tim Longo at 847-223-6482.

For more information about the Grayslake Area Public Library, go to www.grayslake.info, follow the library on Facebook @GrayslakeLibrary and Instagram @grayslakelibrary or call 847-223-5313.