Gurnee Park District to host final summer concerts

GURNEE -- Don’t miss out on free concerts in Viking Park, 4374 Old Grand Ave.

On Aug. 18, American English will take the stage at 7 p.m., and on Aug. 23, Wendy & DB will close out the children’s concert series from 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.

The annual Sounds of Summer concert series provides free music in the park for adults and children.

Guests are welcome in Viking Park free of charge. It is strongly recommended that concert goers bring their own blankets and chairs. Should there be a furry, four-legged family member that would like to attend, Gurnee Park District asks that dogs are well-behaved and remain on a leash at all times.

Concessions are available at Thursday night concerts, courtesy of Exchange Club of Gurnee.

All proceeds go directly to local nonprofits that work to prevent child abuse and support veterans.

Inclement weather in the forecast? Check Gurnee Park District’s Rainout Line at https://rainoutline.com/gurneeparkdistrict. Weather related decisions are made by 2 p.m the day of the concert. Weather-related decisions are made by 2 p.m the day of the concert.https://rainoutline.com/gurneeparkdistrict. Weather related decisions are made by 2 p.m the day of the concert.