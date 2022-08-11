Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants set to open in Kildeer

KILDEER -- Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants, an upscale casual dining restaurant with a full-service bar, private dining room and Napa-style tasting room, announces the opening of its 52nd location.

The restaurant is scheduled to open Aug. 22 at 20423 N. Rand Road in Kildeer, at the Shops at Kildeer.

The Kildeer team is led by executive kitchen manager Angela Aguilar, who works closely with executive chef Matt McMillin. Dishes are made fresh from the Cooper’s Hawk scratch kitchen and incorporate seasonal ingredients along with a recommended “bin number” to help guide guests with wine selection.

The menu includes dine-in and carryout, gluten-free, dessert, kids, happy hour and catering options.

The large indoor dining area seats approximately 200 between the main dining room and full-service bar. Guests can also reserve seating inside the private dining area for up to 50 guests. The outdoor patio seats an additional 36 guests.