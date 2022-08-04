Lake Villa District Library celebrates art collection

LINDENHURST – The Gallery at Lake Villa District Library, a collection of original work created by artists living in Lake Villa Township, will be officially unveiled at 2 p.m. Aug. 14.

All are welcome to attend.

In an effort to enhance the new library facility, which opened in August 2019, the library formed a committee to seek and evaluate local artists interested in having their work permanently on display. More than 60 artists submitted samples. Twenty artists were selected for in-person interviews before the final nine were chosen.

The artists are Karolyn Berkiel, Jane Ellefson, Michael Grimm, David Hartwig, Shaina Kriese, Mia Kuntz, Gisele Muzones, Sadie Saller and Dan Ziembo.

The collection is composed of a variety of mediums – paintings on canvas, digital art, pastels, still life, photography and pen and ink with watercolor. The collection is located in public areas throughout the building.

“We are excited to have such a wonderful collection,” Board President Doug Nieman said, “and so proud of its connection to our area.”