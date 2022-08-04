Community to celebrate 49th Gurnee Days

GURNEE – On Aug. 6 and 7, Gurnee will come together to celebrate the end of summer with Gurnee Days, which is in its 49th year.

This year, there will be new activities including the Gurnee Days Community Art Show. The art show will take place in the Viking Park Dance Hall throughout the weekend and will include pieces from local artists and talented local high school and junior high students.

Aug. 6 events include the 5K/10K Fun Run, kids’ activities and craft areas, the return of the Exchange Club’s Rib Eating Contest (a crowd favorite), live music, food booths and a fireworks show.

The Gurnee Days parade begins at noon Aug. 7. After the parade, there will be a car show, petting zoo, pony rides, kids’ activities and food from vendors.

Shuttles are not available this year. Guests can park and walk to the festival from Viking Middle School, Warren High School O’Plaine Campus and the Gurnee Community Church. There is limited parking on festival grounds.

For more information, visit www.gurneedays.com