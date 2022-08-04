August 04, 2022
Antioch Traveling Closet plans back-to-school giveaway event

Items to be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis

ANTIOCH – The Antioch Traveling Closet plans a back-to-school giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 7 at the Antioch Senior Center, 817 Holbeck Drive.

Clothing, shoes, cleaning supplies, toiletries and school supplies (limit 3 per family) will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis at no charge.

Hairstylists will be on hand to give haircuts free of charge.

No strollers, car seats, wagons or shopping carts are allowed inside for safety reasons. Bags will be provided; please do not bring your own.

The Antioch Traveling Closet, which is a nonprofit organization, reserves the right to refuse service to anyone.

For information or to make a donation, visit antiochtravelingcloset.org.