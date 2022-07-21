Lake County Sheriff’s Office releases Fourth of July traffic safety results

WAUKEGAN – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office made four DUI arrests and issued 33 seat belt citations during the recent Fourth of July “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” safety campaigns.

The Sheriff’s Office issued the following additional citations during the campaign: speeding, 53 citations; driving while license suspended/revoked, seven citations; operating an uninsured vehicle, 10 citations; other traffic violations, 12 citations; and resisting a peace officer, one arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office joined forces with more than 200 other state and local law enforcement agencies to get drunken and drugged drivers off the roads, encourage seat belt use and enforce speeding and other traffic laws. The effort featured high-visibility enforcement combined with outreach activities, including the Illinois Department of Transportation’s new media campaign: “It’s Not a Game.”

The enforcement period was funded by federal traffic safety funds administered by IDOT as part of the statewide “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click It or Ticket” programs.