Guard Games make a comeback

GURNEE – The Hunt Club Park Aquatic Center in Gurnee will host the Illinois Park and Recreation Association’s annual Guard Games for lifeguards from 2:30 to 9 p.m. July 15.

“This is a great opportunity for our guards to test their skills, come together as a team and truly celebrate the profession,” Diane DeLorenzo, aquatic manager with Gurnee Park District, said in a news release.

The Guard Games were canceled the past two years because of the pandemic.

Coach Colin Watson will lead the three Gurnee teams. Team Golf is made up of Lauren Gaertig, Bryan Micksch and Micah Gaughan. Team Papa is made up of Nadia Ogiela, Nina Wiener, Daniel Garcia, Ethan Harrigan and Paige Dostal and Team Delta is made up of Jessie Oehlerking, Kaytee Tyler, Kevin Goger, Natan Weiner and Alayna Munda.

The biggest prize is earning the Guard Games’ Spirit Award. This year’s honoree is five-time Guard Games participant Natan Weiner, who will start unit training for the U.S. Army on Aug. 15. After infantry training, Weiner aspires to move onto the Ranger Assessment Selection Program.

The Aquatic Center will be closed for swimming for the public starting at 2 p.m. July 15, but all are welcome to cheer on participants. Concessions will be sold for spectators.