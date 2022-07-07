Kitten hopes for forever family to keep the fun going

GRAYSLAKE – Lyra says, “Need some kitten fun? Then come and meet us in the kitten room.

“I came in with siblings, so we always had a friend to run around, cuddle and even at times tease each other a little. I get along great with all the kittens and every day we purr together, we eat together and we cuddle for our naps. We also love having fun with people and especially enjoy petting.

Adopt two for Double the Love, Double the Fun! The best part is that the second adoption fee is 50% off.”

Lyra is about 3 months old, up to date on routine shots, tested negative for FIV, feline leukemia and heartworm and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff is available to help adopters. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit saveapetil.org/adopt.