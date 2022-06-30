June 30, 2022
Shaw Local
Wauconda Fest rocks out to bring fun for everyone

Weekend of entertainment included music, bingo, car show, arts and crafts

By Shaw Local News Network

Candace H. Johnson - For Shaw Local News Network Zane Ramos,1, of Wauconda gives a rubber duck to his mother, Jasmine, after picking it up to win in the Gator Grab game on June 26 during Wauconda Fest in Wauconda. (Candace H.Johnson)

WAUCONDA – Wauconda Fest, with a theme of “Rock with the Best,” took place from June 23-26.

Put on by the Wauconda Park District, the event, of course, featured a number of bands, including 7th Heaven on June 23, Hi Infidelity on June 24, Hello Weekend on June 25 and Modern Day Romeos on June 26.

Image 1 of 9

Candace H. Johnson-for Shaw Media James Pickering, of Wauconda, on guitar, sings with the band, Glory Days, a pop/punk/alternative band during Wauconda Fest in Wauconda. (6/26/22)

In addition to the music, there was bingo with the American Legion, a Badger Police Dog demonstration, a bags tournament, a car show and an arts and crafts show.

Basically, there was a little something for everyone.

