Wauconda Fest rocks out to bring fun for everyone

WAUCONDA – Wauconda Fest, with a theme of “Rock with the Best,” took place from June 23-26.

Put on by the Wauconda Park District, the event, of course, featured a number of bands, including 7th Heaven on June 23, Hi Infidelity on June 24, Hello Weekend on June 25 and Modern Day Romeos on June 26.

Candace H. Johnson-for Shaw Media James Pickering, of Wauconda, on guitar, sings with the band, Glory Days, a pop/punk/alternative band during Wauconda Fest in Wauconda. (6/26/22)

In addition to the music, there was bingo with the American Legion, a Badger Police Dog demonstration, a bags tournament, a car show and an arts and crafts show.

Basically, there was a little something for everyone.