Report of shots fired leads to drug seizure near Gurnee

GURNEE -- A man was arrested July 5 after Lake County Sheriff’s deputies and the tactical response team responded to a call about shots fired in unincorporated Gurnee, authorities said.

About 2:15 a.m., deputies responded to the 18600 block of Highfield Drive for a report of shots fired, according to a news release. The 911 caller saw a man and woman shooting from their yard.

Deputies spoke with the home’s occupant, Nazareth T. Collins, 34, as Collins exited the front door. Deputies saw several discharged firearm rounds (.762 rounds and 5.7x28 rounds) in the yard of the residence, according to the release.

Collins and others inside the home were uncooperative and declined deputies’ request to search the residence. Believing the firearms used were likely still inside, deputies worked to obtain a search warrant, which was signed about 6:20 a.m.

Shortly after, members of the Lake County Sheriff’s Tactical Response Team executed the search warrant.

Deputies located the following items in Collins’ bedroom: over 500 grams of cocaine, over 40 grams of MDMA pills, over 1,400 grams of cannabis, over 35 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and Alprazolam pills, according to the release.

The firearms were not located, police said. Based on their investigation, sheriff’s deputies believe they were likely removed from the home by another individual before deputies arrived.

Collins has been charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver cocaine, psilocybin and MDMA; unlawful possession of cocaine, psilocybin and MDMA; possession with intent to deliver cannabis; possession of cannabis; and unlawful possession of Alprazolam.

Further charges are possible regarding the discharge of firearms, according to the release.

Collins was being held pending an initial court appearance. The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office intended to file a petition to detain Collins while awaiting trial, according to the release.