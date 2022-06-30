June 30, 2022
Museum to offer walking tours of Naval Station Great Lakes

National Museum of the American Sailor to host event on July 2

By Shaw Local News Network

GREAT LAKES – Have you ever wanted to peek behind the fence at the historic Naval Station Great Lakes? Now is your chance!

The National Museum of the American Sailor will be hosting walking tours of the historic military base at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, July 2.

The outdoor walking tour explores the historic district of the base and explains how Great Lakes has evolved over the last century.

Each tour is about a 1.5-mile walk.

The event is free, but registration is required.

To learn more and register for the event, visit history.navy.mil/nmas.