Lake County Forest Preserves earns financial reporting award

LIBERTYVILLE – The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the Lake County Forest Preserves.

The award recognizes the annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year that ended Dec. 31, 2020.

“The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in government accounting and financial reporting,” GFOA Director Michele Mark Levine said in a news release. “Its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.”

The financial report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report, Levine said.

The Lake County Forest Preserves has earned this award for 30 consecutive years.

“We are so proud to once again receive this coveted award that recognizes our transparency and accountability,” said Angelo Kyle, president of the Lake County Forest Preserves. “I am so pleased with our highly talented staff that continues to exemplify outstanding financial management.”

“This award shows Lake County residents that we continue to demonstrate sound fiscal responsibility,” Executive Director Alex Ty Kovach said in the release. “Because a key strategic direction from our 100-year Vision is organizational sustainability, we focus on transparency and make decisions to ensure long-term sustainability while maintaining current high standards of service.”