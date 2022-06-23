NorthShore accepting Community Investment Fund proposals

EVANSTON – NorthShore University HealthSystem, including Swedish Hospital and Northwest Community Healthcare, is accepting applications for its second round of Community Investment Fund partnerships.

NorthShore plans to distribute up to $4 million to local partners that promote health equity and community health, well-being and economic security. Selected programs will help address three key community health needs: access to and coordination of health care; access to behavioral health care; and chronic disease prevention and management.

As a prominent feature of NorthShore’s merger with Edward-Elmhurst Health, each committed $100 million for a total of $200 million in principal funds, which will generate millions of dollars annually to support their communities. Earlier this year, NorthShore announced its first seven recipients, with awards totaling $2.6 million, to help address priority needs including mental health services for the underserved, help for survivors of domestic violence, economic and career development, support for those with food insecurity and mobile services outreach. Edward-Elmhurst Health expects to announce its first recipients this summer.

“We are already learning so much from our partners about how NorthShore, Swedish and NCH can support them – and how they can support each other in meeting the needs of our communities,” said Gabrielle Cummings, president, Legacy NorthShore Acute Care Operations and Highland Park Hospital. “It’s still early and the programs are in various stages of operation, but we’re incredibly excited to build on the momentum, energy and passion of this brain trust.”

Through an intentional model focused on partnership, active engagement and impact, NorthShore’s inaugural CIF partners already are making great progress. Activities include hiring team members and procuring technology to support new programming, working toward the finishing touches on renovations of new spaces, developing and piloting services and building additional partnerships in the community for greater program impact.

Applications will be accepted through July 31. Fund recipients will be announced in January. To submit a proposal or learn more about NorthShore’s Community Investment Fund, including award eligibility and evaluation criteria, visit NorthShore.org/CIF.