Life Time Lake Zurich opens preview center

LAKE ZURICH – In September, Life Time is set to open an athletic country club in Lake Zurich. The opening follows the debut of Life Time River North in downtown Chicago in February, marking the 13th Life Time location to open in Illinois.

In preparation for the Lake Zurich grand opening, prospective members can learn more about the club and its high-end offerings at the Preview Center, which is open at 525 N. Rand Road. Life Time’s concierge team, led by general manager and longtime Life Time team member Lindsay Boeke, is available to discuss exclusive founding membership opportunities from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Life Time Lake Zurich will be on the village’s picturesque lake and provide stunning water views from the building’s second floor. The 121,000-square-foot, three-story location provides activities for all ages ranging from 9 months to 90-plus, starting with its Kids Academy up through specialized ARORA programming.

The resort will have dedicated studios for barre, cardio and strength group classes, indoor cycling, Pilates and yoga. More than 400 pieces of cardio, strength and functional training equipment fill the exercise floor, which also includes designated space for Life Time’s signature small group training programs – GTX, Alpha and Ultra Fit – taught by certified performers for the ultimate progressive programs focused on developing strength, endurance and athletic functional movements. Additional amenities include an indoor basketball court and two outdoor pools, one of which will boast water slides and features for kids.

Life Time operates 13 destinations in Illinois and its newest location in Lake Zurich will create almost 175 jobs for the community. Life Time employees more than 3,100 throughout the Chicago area. Life Time’s 13 resorts in Illinois are the most in any state outside of Texas (30) and the company’s home state of Minnesota (24).

For more information, call 866-770-1546 or visit the club’s website.