Hawthorn to host princess singalong, photo op

VERNON HILLS – Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills invites children and their families to a singalong, meet-and-greet and photo opportunity with Princess Beauty.

Crafts and snacks will be provided.

Attendees must be a Hawthorn Mall Saplings Kids Club member to attend the event, which takes place from 11 a.m. to noon June 25.

Joining the kids club is free. By registering to attend the event, children also will be registered as a Saplings Kids Club member.

The event costs $3 a child to attend. Proceeds will help Hawthorn Community Consolidated School District 73 to purchase school supplies.

Space is limited. Register at http://ow.ly/STop30skw0S.