Volo Auto Museum to hold Mystery Machine contest

An overnight stay for two in the Volo Museum’s Mystery Machine is part of the winning package for a contest underway at the Volo Auto Museum.

The deadline to enter the contest is noon July 8.

In addition to the stay in the Mystery Machine, parked at a shoreline spot at Fish Lake Beach, the winner will also receive two combo passes to the museum and Jurassic Gardens. With the combo passes, the winner and their guest can spend the day before and after their resort stay exploring all of the museum’s exhibits, as well as its indoor animatronic dinosaur park.

To enter go to volofun.com, choose “Enter the Museum” and then click on the “Enter to Win” pop-up. No purchase is necessary to enter. All entrants must be at least 21 years old.

The winner will be announced July 8 and must be available to use the prize from July 16 to July 17.

The Volo Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For details, go to volofun.com, find Volo Museum on Facebook or call 815-385-3644.