Early summer events planned at the Vernon Hills Park District

VERNON HILLS – Early summer events are planned at the Vernon Hills Park District’s Family Aquatic Center, 635 N. Aspen Drive, and at Deerpath and Century parks in Vernon Hills.

Free Community Day: The Family Aquatic Center is free June 17. Residents and nonresidents are invited to enjoy tubing in the lazy river, riding the slides, swimming in the two leisure pools, playing in the sand area, reading a book in a lounge chair in the shade and snacking on delicious food from Bo-Bo’s Poolside. The pool is open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Parents Day at the Pool: Attention kids! Grab your parents and go to the Family Aquatic Center on June 19. They are celebrating Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. All parents are admitted free. Children must pay the daily fee or show their season pass. A fitness instructor from Lakeview Fitness will lead a Zumba class at 11:30 a.m. The pool is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Chalk Up the Pool Deck: All ages are invited to Chalk up the Pool Deck with positive words and creative drawings from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 22. Chalk will be provided. Take a photo of your creativity and tag the park district on Facebook or Instagram or send your photo to marketingteam@vhparkdistrict.org. Entry to the pool requires a season pass or daily admission fee.

Free! Movie in the Park: Families will enjoy an evening in Deerpath Park watching the Disney movie “Encanto” under the stars from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. June 24. Bring your blanket, lawn chairs and snacks. Cars may begin to arrive at 7:30 p.m. Park at the Cherokee Road entrance and walk north to the viewing area. The movie will begin at dusk.

Family Campout: Pack your tent and sleeping bag for an evening of fun at the Family Aquatic Center starting at 5 p.m. June 25 and ending at 9 a.m. June 26. Enjoy s’mores over the fire, the movie “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs” on the giant screen and Sunday morning breakfast. Detailed camping information will be emailed to registered families before the event. The event will be canceled in the case of inclement weather. Fee is $60 a campsite (up to six people). Registration is required.

Flick ’N Float: Lights … camera … float! Spend an evening (7:30 to 11 p.m.) at the Family Aquatic Center on June 29 with family and friends. Enjoy the poolside Disney Pixar movie “Luca” on the giant inflatable screen. The movie will begin at dusk. Please use only the park district provided flotation tubes during the movie. The event may be canceled in the case of inclement weather. Fee is $5.

Free! GO Vernon Hills Water Walk: Join us for a new kind of GO Vernon Hills Walk. Exchange your gym shoes for your swimsuit and dip into the lazy river at the Family Aquatic Center to walk against the current from 6 to 7 p.m. July 6. This low-impact exercise is a great cardio option to get in your daily steps while working on balance and stability. The Water Walk is open to those who are at least 42 inches tall (the required height to be in the lazy river). The event will be postponed in the case of inclement weather.

Hops & Hatha: Wind down your week with poses and pints. This one-hour special yoga class at 6 p.m. July 8 incorporates two things that make life wonderful: beer and yoga! Settle into each pose with ales from local establishments. Class will be outdoors in Century Park, weather permitting. Must be 21 and older. Registration is required.

Heroes Day at the Pool: The Vernon Hills Park District is celebrating all of our heroes from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 10. All first responders, medical personnel and educators are invited to be the park district’s guests for free at the pool. Heroes must show a valid ID upon entry to the aquatic center. A season pass or daily admission fee is required for all other guests.

Program registrations may be completed online at vhparkdistrict.org. Mail in or drop off registration forms at the Sullivan Community Center, 635 N. Aspen Drive, Vernon Hills, or Lakeview Fitness, 700 Lakeview Parkway, Vernon Hills or fax them to 847-996-6801.