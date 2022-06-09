Lake County Chamber plans events at Susanna Farms

LAKE VILLA – The Lake County Chamber of Commerce will host two networking events at Susanna Farms in Lake Villa.

A lunch and horseback riding event will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. June 21. The cost is $75.

Enjoy an afternoon of horseback riding and networking, as well as lunch in the garden. Included is a guided 10- to 15-minute mini-riding lesson on a horse with discussion about training and leadership style. Learn how nonverbal communication with horses is just as important as what’s spoken.

An After Hours Networking will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. June 21 at Susanna Farms. This is a free event. There will be drinks and appetizers. Remember to bring business cards.

Registration is required by June 16.

For information, call Laura Heffernan at 224-426-1951 or Shaunese Teamer at 847-249-3800.