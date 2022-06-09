June 09, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsBearsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesLocal EventsBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles

Lake County Chamber plans events at Susanna Farms

Lunch with riding lesson to be followed later in day with After Hours Networking

By Shaw Local News Network

Candace H. Johnson-for Shaw Media Laura Heffernan, co-owner, bonds with two orphaned foals she recently adopted during the Read Aloud to the Animals event at Susanna Farms in Lake Villa. The dates for upcoming Read Aloud to the Animals are May 29th, 4-6pm. and June 12th, 4-6 pm. (5/15/22) (Candace H.Johnson)

LAKE VILLA – The Lake County Chamber of Commerce will host two networking events at Susanna Farms in Lake Villa.

A lunch and horseback riding event will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. June 21. The cost is $75.

Enjoy an afternoon of horseback riding and networking, as well as lunch in the garden. Included is a guided 10- to 15-minute mini-riding lesson on a horse with discussion about training and leadership style. Learn how nonverbal communication with horses is just as important as what’s spoken.

An After Hours Networking will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. June 21 at Susanna Farms. This is a free event. There will be drinks and appetizers. Remember to bring business cards.

Registration is required by June 16.

For information, call Laura Heffernan at 224-426-1951 or Shaunese Teamer at 847-249-3800.