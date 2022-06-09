Johnson launches summer book club to offer reading challenge to students

WAUKEGAN – To keep students engaged with books throughout the summer months, state Sen. Adriane Johnson is launching a Summer Reading Club for children and young people who live in the 30th District.

“Reading during the summer is a fantastic way to keep children’s minds active during the break from class,” said Johnson, D-Buffalo Grove. “This program will help our youth make a habit of reading, find joy in books and prepare for upcoming classwork.”

The Summer Reading Club requires students to read eight books of their choice during the summer break, record the names of the books on a form and return the form to Johnson’s office by Aug. 2. Students who complete the summer book club will receive a certificate and be invited to a pizza party.

“I encourage students of all ages to take advantage of this opportunity and be rewarded for their hard work,” Johnson said.

Visit SenatorAdrianeJohnson.com to download and print the book club form. Parents and guardians can call Johnson’s office at 847-672-6201 to request a copy by mail or for more information.