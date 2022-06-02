Health department urges residents to swim safely

WAUKEGAN – Memorial Day marked the unofficial start of summer. Whether swimming at your local pool or enjoying family time on your favorite beach, it is important to protect yourself from illness, prevent the spread of germs and practice safe swimming.

Recreational water illnesses are caused by germs spread by swallowing, breathing in or having contact with contaminated water in swimming pools, hot tubs/spas, water playgrounds or fountains, lakes, rivers or oceans. Diarrhea is the most common illness.

The Lake County Health Department monitors lake water for E.coli bacteria in more than 100 Lake Michigan and inland lake beaches to ensure the water is acceptable for swimming. From Memorial Day to Labor Day, beach closure information can be found on the health department’s beach advisory webpage, which is updated daily by 10 a.m.

When bacteria levels are high, the health department notifies the beach’s manager and signs are posted indicating a swim ban is in place. Water samples are taken daily until the bacteria levels fall below the standard.

“When a swim ban is issued, our goal is to keep people out of the water until the water quality improves,” said Alana Bartolai, ecological services program coordinator. “It is one of the many ways that we try to keep our communities safe and prevent waterborne illnesses.”

Here are ways to protect yourself from illness at pools and water parks:

Don’t swim or let your children swim when sick with diarrhea.

Don’t swallow the water.

Take children on bathroom breaks every 60 minutes.

Check diapers every 30 to 60 minutes and change them in a bathroom or diaper-changing area – not waterside – to keep germs away from the water.

Shower before you enter the water

Follow these tips to avoid hazards when swimming in lakes this summer:

• Before heading to your favorite lake, check if the beach is open on the health department’s website. If a swim ban is in place, do not swim in the lake.

• Avoid swimming in lakes after a large rain event since rainfall can wash pollutants into lakes resulting in elevated bacteria levels.

• On Lake Michigan, don’t swim during times of heavy surf (i.e., high waves), which can overpower even the strongest swimmer. Know before you go and check the National Weather Service for any beach hazard advisories.

On inland lakes, occasional harmful algae blooms may occur. Avoid areas where the water has a green or blue-green appearance. Report any algae blooms to the health department.

Throughout the summer, the Lake County Health Department samples 10 beaches along Lake Michigan four days a week: North Point Marina Beach, Winthrop Harbor; Illinois Beach State Park North Beach, Zion; Illinois Beach State Park South Beach, Zion; Illinois Beach State Park Resort Beach, Zion; Waukegan North Beach, Waukegan; Waukegan South Beach, Waukegan; Lake Bluff Sunrise Beach, Lake Bluff; Forest Park Beach, Lake Forest; Park Avenue Beach, Highland Park; and Rosewood Beach, Highland Park.

The Lake County Health Department also samples Lake Bluff Dog Beach once a week.

For information on beach monitoring, call the Lake County Health Department’s Environmental Services at 847-377-8020.