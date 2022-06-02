Energetic puppy ready for family to play with

GRAYSLAKE – Wanda says, “100% pure energy, all natural, no preservatives or other bad stuff. I am the happiest when I get to run around with my siblings, meeting dogs and people and just having fun. We love to tease each other into chasing one another and it is even more fun if one of us has a toy.

“While I am all for chilling out on the couch with you, I am looking for someone or a family that is interested in doing more than just a quick walk around the block. Got plenty of energy to have fun, run, do agility and more, so let’s not wait a second and let’s meet soon!”

Wanda is about 3 months old. It is believed she will be a large dog. She is spayed, up to date on shots, tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit saveapetil.org/adopt.