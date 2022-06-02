Dunn Museum offers free admission to military families

LIBERTYVILLE – The Bess Bower Dunn Museum of Lake County in Libertyville is joining museums across the country in offering free admission to military personnel and their families.

The free admission program runs through Labor Day, Sept. 5. The Blue Star Museums program is a partnership between the National Endowment for the Arts and Blue Star Families. The organizations are working with the Department of Defense and museums across the U.S.

“We have been involved in this important program in the past and have received such positive feedback,” Director of Education Nan Buckardt said in a news release. “This is one small way we can show our appreciation to those who serve our country.”

The program is open to those currently serving in the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Navy and Space Force, members of the National Guard and Reserve, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps and NOAA Commissioned Corps – plus up to five family members. Those eligible must show their Common Access Card, dependent ID card or the Next Generation Uniformed Services ID card for free entrance into participating museums.

“Museums offer military families an opportunity to feel part of their community and explore history as a vibrant force that connects us all through time,” Buckardt said.

The Lake County Forest Preserves operates the Dunn Museum, which is named in honor of Lake County’s first official historian, Bess Bower Dunn (1877–1959). Dunn Museum cares for a treasure trove of history about the region. Lake County’s natural and cultural history is brought to life through a balance of interactive exhibitions, authentic artifacts, reproductions and audiovisual displays.

Dunn Museum is nationally accredited, a distinction held by only 3% of American museums. Other area accredited museums include the Art Institute of Chicago and the Museum of Science & Industry.

For information and museum hours, go to LCFPD.org/museum/plan-your-visit.