Lake County PrideFest celebration taking place in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN – The second annual Lake County PrideFest celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month will take place June 4 in downtown Waukegan.

The free, family-friendly outdoor festival will feature music and performances, food trucks, a beer and beverage tent, craft and artisan vendors, a resource fair, games and entertainment for children, multiple drag shows, a dance tent and more.

This year’s presenting sponsors are ComEd and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services.

“We are thrilled to once again bring this important community event to downtown Waukegan, thanks to the collaboration and support of multiple community partners and event sponsors,” LGBTQ+ Center Lake County Executive Director Nikki Michele said in a news release. “In a time when we are watching our human rights get rolled back at an unprecedented rate, it is vitally important that we counteract hatred with love. Providing this safe and inclusive space for our LGBTQ+ family to celebrate our joy is more important than ever before.”

The weekend of cultural celebration will kick off from 5:30 to 8 p.m. June 3 at Greentown on the Rocks at the Waukegan Marina and will feature food, music and beverages. On June 4, the Lake County PrideFest will be open from noon to 8 p.m. at the corner of Water and Genesee streets, featuring a full-day lineup of performances, food trucks and beverage tents and a market/resource fair.

The Kid Korner will be open from noon to 4 p.m., featuring affirming books, drag queen story time, face painting, an inflatable soccer field, kids’ dress up and arts and crafts. A family-friendly drag show will take place at 4 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., there will be a burlesque show at Three Brother’s Theatre (tickets on sale soon), as well as an after-party celebration at Nightshade and Dark’s Pandemonium Brewery beginning at 7:30 pm (216 W. Clayton St., Waukegan).

The event is hosted by the LGBTQ+ Center Lake County in partnership with the City of Waukegan, Waukegan Main Street, Three Brothers Theatre, Highwood Public Library, Waukegan Public Library, Heart of the City, Green Town Tavern, Nightshade and Dark’s Pandemonium Brewery and the Lake County Health Department.

All are welcome to come out and show their support of the LGBTQ+ community and join in the celebration.