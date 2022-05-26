Filing date set for senior citizen assessment freeze

WAUKEGAN – The final filing date for the 2022 Senior Citizen Assessment Freeze – taxes payable 2023 – is July 31.

If you did not file for 2022 and you were 65 or older in 2022, your total household annual income was $65,000 or less in 2021 and your property was owner occupied as the principal residence on Jan. 1, 2021, and 2022, you should contact the Chief County Assessment Office, 18 N. County St., 7th Floor, Waukegan, Il 60085, call 847-377-2050 or visit lakecountyil.gov/462/Senior-Citizens-Assessment-Freeze.