Schneider works with Vernon Township Energy Resiliency Commission

BUFFALO GROVE – U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Deerfield, is working with the Vernon Township Energy Resiliency Commission to identify state and federal funding opportunities that support the Vernon Township Energy Resilience Commission’s climate goals.

“Illinois just passed the nation’s most equitable and comprehensive climate action legislation,” Vernon Township Board Supervisor Jonathan Altenberg said in a news release. “We are grateful to Congressman Brad Schneider in working with our township to reduce carbon emissions and expand the use of green energy.”

The Vernon Township Energy Resiliency Commission creates partnerships among federal, state, county and local officials to develop and implement a plan to increase energy efficiency within the township. Members of the Vernon Township Energy Resiliency Commission include Buffalo Grove, Vernon Hills, Mundelein, Lincolnshire, Long Grove, Vernon Area Library, Stevenson High School, Mundelein High School, CHSD 128, District 103, District 76, Long Grove Fire Protection District, Countryside Fire Protection District and Vernon Township.



