Prom dress collection drive scores another success

NORTHBROOK – After patiently waiting for prom season to return to local high schools, Mothers Trust Foundation hosted its 2022 Pop Up Prom Shoppes from March 11-13.

The free dress giveaway was a collaboration between Mothers Trust Foundation, Zengeler Cleaners, College of Lake County and the University Center of Lake County.

The 2022 collection drive for prom dresses and accessories again was spearheaded by Zengeler Cleaners. It included donations from area high schools, the Vernon Area Township Library District and Zengeler Cleaners customers.

On March 11, more than 100 students experienced a college visit day that included shopping for the perfect dress for their school proms. Event sponsors and VIPs were treated to a reception catered by the culinary students at the Lake County Tech Campus and got a sneak peek into the showroom. At the event, each Lake County high school was represented. CLC students were invited to participate March 13.

More than 450 students attended over the weekend.

By the afternoon of March 13, more than 1,200 dresses were given away, along with shoes, purses and jewelry.

“Zengeler Cleaners is extremely proud to once again lead the collection drive for this worthy project,” said Tom Zengeler, president of the Midwest’s oldest and largest cleaner. “We collected 5,741 dresses and loads of accessories this year, which was amazing after two years with a limited number of proms. We also want to thank Mothers Trust Foundation for their outstanding job organizing and executing these highly successful events throughout the weekend. The partnership with both the University Center of Lake County and the College of Lake County added a unique component by providing a pathway to continuing education for all students participating in the event.”

During the weekend, more than 400 volunteers gave their time, many serving as personal shoppers to help with dress selection.

Also this year, Smith’s Men’s Store in Lake Forest partnered with MTF to provide suits for prom.

“Mothers Trust Foundation was proud to partner with Zengeler Cleaners, College of Lake County and University Center of Lake County for our Pop Up Prom Shoppes,” said Marly Subido, MTF’s office and events manager. “In addition to the dress and accessory shopping, this feel-good event provided an overview of the College of Lake County for high school students. Just as importantly, it provided an opportunity for Lake County residents and organizations to come together as volunteers to spread cheer in our own community. Full hearts and happy tears.”