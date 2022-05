Highland Middle School National Junior Honor Society induction set for May 9

LIBERTYVILLE – Students from Highland Middle School in Libertyville will be inducted into the Sarah Morse Butler chapter of the National Junior Honor Society during a special candlelit ceremony May 9.

The 7 p.m. ceremony in the north school gym, 310 W. Rockland Road, is open to invited students and parents.

‘’Membership into the National Junior Honor Society is the highest honor a school can bestow upon a student.’’ NJHS faculty adviser Sarah Grant said in a news release.

Membership into the society for seventh and eighth graders is based on standards of scholarship, citizenship, leadership, service and character. Students who are inducted must have a grade-point average of 3.83 or higher.

Students who will be inducted include Anavi Agarwal, Nora Anderson, Owen Babcock, Iona Bailey, Sarah Barbee, Michael Barhoum, Jayce Bersh, Peter Blidy, Michael Bowman, Samuel Bownas, Audrey Brazda, Spencer Butz, Daniel Callahan, Lillian Causemaker, Pingru Chen, Keefer Chirhart, Thomas Chudy, Lainey Chung, Andrew Clark, Justin Clevelle, Timothy Courneya, Ava Crivello, Alanna Davis, Connor Desiron, Celia Dogadalski, Kira Dolph, Ainsley Ecton, Isla Ellingson, Simon Ellingson, Solomon Ellingson, Alina Farooqui, Nara Feng, Sofia Figurelli, Faith Flayter, Charlie Fleegle, Bennett Fogle, Elizabeth Franz, Samuel Gaiden, Elizabeth Galloway, Kathryn Gangi, Jon Garrison, Julia Garrison, Devyn Gordon, Eesha Gupta, Andrew Haas, Tyler Hakala, Riley Henderson, Jocelyn Herman, Andrew Hodge, Cameron Howell, Lorin Hsieh, Liam Huizenga, Isabella Jefferson, Natalie Johnson, Brian Joyce, Nishika Kale, Olivia Keister, Madelyn Kleeman, Kyle Kriegbaum, Alice Krietsch, Brandon Leyva, Ivy Li, Trinity Lindberg, Julia Lindell, Jordan Lui, Partho Maitra, Katelynn Malek, Max Marubio, Aksel McKnight, Cora McMillion, Olivia Munansangu, Ethan Nakanishi, Ariana Natale, Chethen Nickerson, Margaret O’Grady, Tucker Raffin, Lucas Ramaker, Sophia Rash, Kajal Sagar, James Scanio, Natalie Schmidt, Isabella Schubow, Jack Schumacher, Maxwell Seiberlich, Carsen Sesi, Payton Sheridan, Tyler Short, Mubina Siddiqui, Logan Skibitzki, Jonas Skinner, Andrew Snow, Riley Soling, Christian Sorboro, Jack Steffe, Julia Steffensen, Edwin Sullivan, Sophia Swanson, Yvonne Tarman, Athan Vlahos, Filip Vojvodic, Edward Weaver, Tyler Wuh, Angela Xiao, Violet Young and Jack Zaban.