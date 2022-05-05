Grow Lake County website connects local food efforts, provides information hub

GRAYSLAKE – The Lake County Community Foundation announced the relaunch of Grow Lake County, a website designed to help people find locally grown food, support local farmers and provide centralized resources and information about Lake County’s food movement.

Grow Lake County originally was created in 2018 by LCCF in partnership with the Liberty Prairie Foundation and Lake County Local Food Task Force to create a center of information about Lake County’s local food scene. The website represents one part of LCCF’s commitment to promote and support local food efforts throughout the county. After undergoing a brief refresh, Grow Lake County is now ready for community use again – just in time for this year’s growing season.

The site includes an interactive map that displays farmers markets, farm stands, community supported agriculture programs, community gardens, restaurants that source local food, grocers that source local food, plant sales, pollinator and beekeeping efforts and agri-tourism in Lake County. The site also includes profiles highlighting the many organizations engaged in gardening efforts, youth agriculture education, fresh food access, agriculture-based workforce development and more.

“Lake County has a unique and robust local food system, including incredible family farms, local farmers markets and one of the region’s only incubator programs for beginning farmers,” said Maggie Morales, executive director of LCCF. “Whether residents are looking to buy local food, grow their own or get involved with local food groups and organizations, we see Grow Lake County as a one-stop-shop resource. We look forward to maintaining this site for the community in order to support a more cohesive and coordinated local food system in Lake County.

In 2017, LCCF launched a three-year investment strategy to increase access to affordable and nutritious food in Lake County, marking the first time LCCF had engaged in a multiyear, proactive grant making process.

In partnership with the Liberty Prairie Foundation and Northern Illinois Food Bank, the initiative resulted in nearly 8 million pounds of fresh, healthy food being distributed throughout the community. Innovative programs and partnerships were launched, including the Highwood Mobile Pantry and RX Mobile Pantry that have become permanent and will continue to feed neighbors for years to come.

“The Coordinating Access to Affordable, Nutritious Food pilot initiative has proven that a sustained funding commitment, combined with strategic community leadership, can lead to innovation and a robust and impactful body of work,” said Emily Weber, director of programs and community investment. “LCCF looks forward to engaging in other multiyear grant making strategies in the future to address key systemic issues throughout Lake County.”

Visit the Grow Lake County website at growlakecounty.org.

Email Leah@lakecountycf.org with questions or additions to the site.

For information about LCCF’s grant making initiatives, visit lakecountycf.org.



