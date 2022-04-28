April 28, 2022
Grayslake Lions Club to host pancake breakfast May 1

Proceeds benefit hearing and visually impaired

GRAYSLAKE – The Grayslake Lions Club’s pancake breakfast is back.

It will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon May 1 at the Grayslake Fire Department station, 160 Hawley St.

The pancake breakfast had not been held for the past two years because of the pandemic.

All proceeds benefit the hearing and visually impaired.

The all-you-can-eat menu includes pancakes, sausage, assorted pastries, orange juice, milk and coffee.

Tickets will be available at the door. Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $5 for children 5 to 12 years old and free for children who are younger than 5.


