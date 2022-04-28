Grayslake Lions Club to host pancake breakfast May 1

GRAYSLAKE – The Grayslake Lions Club’s pancake breakfast is back.

It will take place from 7:30 a.m. to noon May 1 at the Grayslake Fire Department station, 160 Hawley St.

The pancake breakfast had not been held for the past two years because of the pandemic.

All proceeds benefit the hearing and visually impaired.

The all-you-can-eat menu includes pancakes, sausage, assorted pastries, orange juice, milk and coffee.

Tickets will be available at the door. Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for seniors, $5 for children 5 to 12 years old and free for children who are younger than 5.



