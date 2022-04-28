Everleigh Vernon Hills accepting reservations for fall 2022 move-ins

VERNON HILLS – Greystar, a global leader in the investment, development and management of high-quality rental housing properties, announced it is preleasing for its new Active Adult community, Everleigh Vernon Hills.

“Everleigh Vernon Hills will deliver the lifestyle active adults are looking for with endless opportunity to meet like-minded people in a similar stage of life,” regional property manager Nathan Wetmore said in a news release. “The community offers a quiet, private setting while also maintaining accessibility to entertainment, dining, nature and outdoor activities. It is perfect for adults 55 and up who are looking to right-size, relocate from an urban area or who live in single-family homes in a large neighborhood who want to remain in the community where their friends, family and service provider network is.”

Floor plans come in one-bedroom, two-bedroom and two-bedroom-with-den layouts, as well as cottage homes, which are 1,585-square-foot homes that surround the apartment building and include their own garage, patios and upgraded finishes. Apartment homes feature elegant furniture, fixtures and finishes with deep green, purple, blue and cream colors in the design.

Everleigh Vernon Hills amenities include a heated swimming pool and hot tub, event lawn, game lawn, outdoor lounge with fire pits, pool cabanas and plenty of green space for pets. Indoor amenities include a great room, demonstration kitchen, creative arts studio, movie theater, game room, business center and fitness center and group exercise room.

The community will feature a contemporary building style situated on a 10-acre landscaped setting with two acres of open park space. Everleigh Vernon Hills is walkable to every major retailer and dozens of restaurants and is a short train ride or drive to downtown Chicago.

Everleigh Vernon Hills has established the Everleigh Vernon Hills Foundation and is working with the Lake County Community Foundation to raise $25,000 to grant programs that support construction workforce cultivation, education and job training in Lake County. The Everleigh Vernon Hills Foundation will host a reception on April 28. For more information on the Lake County Community Foundation, contact Leah Perri at Leah@lakecountycf.org.

Everleigh Vernon Hills opens in the fall. For information on preleasing, visit EverleighVernonHills.com.