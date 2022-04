WAUKEGAN – The Friends of the Waukegan Public Library are having a used book sale April 23 and 24 at the Waukegan library, 128 N. County St.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A preview sale for Friends members will be from 4 to 6 p.m. April 22.

For information, call the library at 847-623-2041.