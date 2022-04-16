Rep. Bos, local expert to host youth mental health discussion to empower parents

LAKE ZURICH – State Rep. Chris Bos, R-Lake Zurich, is partnering with Jessica Hutchison, a licensed clinical professional counselor and founder of My Red Said, for a virtual conversation about the rising youth mental health crisis and strategies to help parents support their children.

The event, “Starting the Conversation,” will take place via webinar on Wednesday, April 20, at 7 p.m.

“Anxiety, depression and other social-emotional strains for children and adolescents have been on the rise,” Bos said in a news release. “As a parent of three, two of which are teenagers, I’ve seen it among my kids and their friends, like many other parents. This event brings in expert perspective to provide strategies that will empower us as parents to help our kids after the inconsistency they’ve experienced over the past two years.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the preexisting youth mental health crisis as children have faced school disruptions, uncertainty and inconsistency prompting emotional trauma that may not be visible.

Listen along as Hutchison offers insights on how to identify narratives and utilize “talk to me” techniques to have meaningful conversations with our youth. There will also be a question-and-answer session after the presentation.

For more information or questions, visit RepBos.com or call 224-662-1176.







