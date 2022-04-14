Schneider invites students to participate in art contest

WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, D-Deerfield, encourages 10th District students to participate in the annual Congressional Art Competition. The theme for this year’s contest is Liberty and Justice for All.

Area high school students are invited to submit a piece of art they have created in the past year, which will be judged by a panel of local educators and artists. Students are encouraged to interpret the theme of Liberty and Justice for All creatively and submit artwork that reflects their personal interpretation.

Details on how to apply can be found at schneider.house.gov/services/art-competition.

The deadline to submit artwork for the competition is 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.

“The Congressional Art Competition decorates the halls of Congress each year with representation from every corner of the United States. Students’ works will serve to lift up our workplace and our politics. I’m looking forward to reviewing the many remarkable entries interpreting this year’s theme Liberty and Justice for All,” Schneider said in a news release.

The winning submission will be exhibited in the U.S. Capitol for a year. The second and third place pieces will be displayed in the congressman’s district and Washington, D.C., offices, respectively.