Pre-Easter food giveaway set in North Chicago

NORTH CHICAGO – A grocery giveaway is planned from noon to 1:30 p.m. April 8 at Midwest Veterans Closet, 2323 Green Bay Road, North Chicago.

The drive-up event allows volunteers to load prepacked boxes of groceries into the vehicles of participants.

Northern Illinois Food Bank’s mobile pantry distributes food to high-need areas. Food is free to neighbors in need; no ID, proof of address or income is required. Food is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

The event is sponsored by John and Terry Waddell-Moenter.

For information, call 847-354-2108.