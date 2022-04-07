Big puppy ready for family to play with

GRAYSLAKE – Hendricks says, “A big smile and cute ears, you can’t miss me. I am this happy and playful big puppy, always ready to have fun with some toys.

“I’m told that I have already mastered fetching. I always bring the toy back and either drop it or let you take it. This is so much fun. I’m also an affectionate guy, so I’m always ready to take a break to enjoy some petting.

“P.S.: They think that I will be a big puppy.”

Hendricks is about 6 months old, neutered, up to date on shots (including rabies), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only. For information and/or to complete an online application, visit saveapetil.org/adopt.