Police shoot Round Lake man during hostage standoff

ROUND LAKE -- A Round Lake man was critically wounded during a hostage standoff when police officers shot him as he refused to release a woman he was holding at knifepoint, authorities said.

The Lake County Major Crime Task force is conducting an investigation into the Sept. 19 shooting, according to a new release.

About 6:35 p.m., Round Lake Police officers were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of North Park Road, Round Lake. A woman outside of the home told officers that there was a woman in the basement of the home who needed help, according to the release.

Officers were told that a 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman lived in the home’s basement apartment. When officers approached the basement door, they could hear what sounded like people in the basement. Meanwhile, a police officer looking through a basement window saw the man holding a knife to the woman’s neck, according to the release.

The officers tried to deescalate the situation, but the man refused to put the knife down or let the woman go, police said.

The Northern Illinois Police Alarm System, a regional SWAT team, was requested to the scene. Members of NIPAS attempted de-escalation techniques and negotiations to peacefully resolve the situation.

During their efforts, the man grew increasingly agitated and refused to drop the knife or follow any instructions requested by NIPAS. Two members of NIPAS discharged their firearms, striking the man, police said.

After the shooting, officers were able to free the woman, and they provided aid to the man until paramedics arrived. The man was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries but is expected to survive. The woman suffered minor injuries during the attack and was evaluated by paramedics but declined transport to the hospital.

The two officers involved in the shooting were taken to area hospitals for evaluation, per protocol, according to the release

Per state law, the Lake County Major Crime Task Force is conducting an independent investigation into the officer-involved shooting. Evidence, including two knives, were collected from the scene.

Charges against the man who took the woman hostage are pending.