September 02, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesLocal EventsReaders Choice / Best Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles

Antioch man charged with unlawful restraint

Police call in SWAT team to help with arrest, search of home when woman says she was held against her will

By Shaw Local News Network
police car lights

ANTIOCH -- A 65-year-old Antioch man has been charged in connection with holding a female acquaintance against her will and threatening her with a weapon, police said.

David Lewis, of the 300 block of Ginger Lane, was arrested Aug. 29 after a female acquaintance told police that she had been held against her will and threatened with a weapon at Lewis’ home. She was able to flee from the home and notify police.

The Antioch Police Department was assisted in serving the arrest warrant by the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System SWAT team. Lewis was taken into custody without incident. Police found a weapon that is believed to have been used in the incident during a search of Lewis’ home, according to a news release.

Lewis was charged with unlawful restraint and aggravated assault.

“Having the ability to utilize the NIPAS swat team was critical in peacefully resolving this situation,” Chief Geoffrey Guttschow said in a news release. “The team members of NIPAS are highly skilled and trained for situations like this, which could very quickly escalate into a more dangerous situation.”

Lewis’ bail was set at $350,000, and his next court date has been set for Sept. 26.

AntiochPolice
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois