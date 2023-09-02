Antioch man charged with unlawful restraint

ANTIOCH -- A 65-year-old Antioch man has been charged in connection with holding a female acquaintance against her will and threatening her with a weapon, police said.

David Lewis, of the 300 block of Ginger Lane, was arrested Aug. 29 after a female acquaintance told police that she had been held against her will and threatened with a weapon at Lewis’ home. She was able to flee from the home and notify police.

The Antioch Police Department was assisted in serving the arrest warrant by the Northern Illinois Police Alarm System SWAT team. Lewis was taken into custody without incident. Police found a weapon that is believed to have been used in the incident during a search of Lewis’ home, according to a news release.

Lewis was charged with unlawful restraint and aggravated assault.

“Having the ability to utilize the NIPAS swat team was critical in peacefully resolving this situation,” Chief Geoffrey Guttschow said in a news release. “The team members of NIPAS are highly skilled and trained for situations like this, which could very quickly escalate into a more dangerous situation.”

Lewis’ bail was set at $350,000, and his next court date has been set for Sept. 26.