Dream turns into nightmare for man with revoked FOID card

LAKE BARRINGTON -- A Lake Barrington man has been charged with having a revoked firearm owners identification card after he accidentally shot himself while he was dreaming, police said.

About 9:50 p.m. April 10, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a person with a gunshot wound in the 100 block of Shoreline Road, Lake Barrington, according to a news release.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the home and found the victim, Mark M. Dicara, 62, with a gunshot wound to one of his legs. Sheriff’s deputies applied a tourniquet to Dicara’s leg, as he was losing a significant amount of blood.

Further investigation revealed that Dicara had had a dream that someone was breaking into his home, according to the release. He retrieved his .357 Magnum revolver and shot at who he believed was the intruder, police said. When he fired, he shot himself and apparently woke up from the dream.

Dicara was taken to an area hospital for treatment on his gunshot wound. The round discharged from the firearm went through Dicara’s leg and lodged itself into Dicara’s bedding. Fortunately, the round did not travel through a shared wall with Dicara’s neighbors, police said.

Police confirmed that there was no burglary attempt at Dicara’s residence.

Sheriff’s deputies learned that Dicara had a revoked FOID card, yet still possessed a firearm. The case was reviewed by the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office who approved the charges of possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card (a Class 3 felony) and reckless discharge of a firearm (a Class 4 felony).

A warrant was drafted and on June 9, a Lake County Judge set bond on the warrant at $150,000. Dicara was arrested and processed on June 12. He was released on bail after posting bond.

Dicara is next due in court on June 29.