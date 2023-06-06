K-9 Dax aids in arrest of parolee with gun in Beach Park

BEACH PARK – A Mundelein man arrested June 4 after a fight at Beach Park Motel with the help of a Lake County Sheriff’s Department K-9 unit after he fled the scene, police said.

About 1:45 a.m. June 4, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a fight in progress at a motel in the 39000 block of North Sheridan Road, Beach Park, according to a news release.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived and knocked at the second-floor room where the fight was occurring, Ricardo Perez, a 31-year-old parolee of the 400 block of Hickory Street, Mundelein, jumped out a second-floor window to flee from the scene. Perez was armed with a pistol and fled on foot, police said.

Numerous deputies responded to the scene and established a perimeter around the area. Sheriff’s Deputy John Forlenza and K-9 Dax arrived at the scene and began a track of Perez.

Dax first located Perez’ firearm that had been discarded in bush on the north side of the motel. Dax continued his track to find Perez hiding behind a dumpster in a nearby parking lot. Perez refused to surrender, and Dax took him into custody by biting his arm.

Perez was taken to an area hospital for the dog bite and also a leg injury he suffered when jumping from the second-floor window. He was discharged from the hospital and was being held in the Lake County Jail awaiting his initial court hearing.

Perez has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated unlawful possesion of a firearm – no FOID card, aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm – no CCL, and resisting arrest.

Sheriff’s deputies are contacting the Illinois Department of Corrections to request a parole violation warrant be issued.