June 06, 2023
K-9 Dax aids in arrest of parolee with gun in Beach Park

Mundelein man fled scene of fight at motel, was tracked down by police dog

Ricardo Perez, 31, of the 400 block of Hickory Street, Mundelein (Photo provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Department)

BEACH PARK – A Mundelein man arrested June 4 after a fight at Beach Park Motel with the help of a Lake County Sheriff’s Department K-9 unit after he fled the scene, police said.

About 1:45 a.m. June 4, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a fight in progress at a motel in the 39000 block of North Sheridan Road, Beach Park, according to a news release.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived and knocked at the second-floor room where the fight was occurring, Ricardo Perez, a 31-year-old parolee of the 400 block of Hickory Street, Mundelein, jumped out a second-floor window to flee from the scene. Perez was armed with a pistol and fled on foot, police said.

Numerous deputies responded to the scene and established a perimeter around the area. Sheriff’s Deputy John Forlenza and K-9 Dax arrived at the scene and began a track of Perez.

Dax first located Perez’ firearm that had been discarded in bush on the north side of the motel. Dax continued his track to find Perez hiding behind a dumpster in a nearby parking lot. Perez refused to surrender, and Dax took him into custody by biting his arm.

Perez was taken to an area hospital for the dog bite and also a leg injury he suffered when jumping from the second-floor window. He was discharged from the hospital and was being held in the Lake County Jail awaiting his initial court hearing.

Perez has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated unlawful possesion of a firearm – no FOID card, aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm – no CCL, and resisting arrest.

Sheriff’s deputies are contacting the Illinois Department of Corrections to request a parole violation warrant be issued.

