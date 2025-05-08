Blue Moon Gallery hosts 2 new shows for spring

GRAYSLAKE – Blue Moon Gallery announced “Visual Storytelling,” a new multimedia group exhibition featuring 22 artist members of the Chicago Women’s Caucus for Art.

The exhibition opens Saturday, May 10, and is on view through May 31.

“Visual Storytelling” is a multimedia group exhibition of women’s art that tells a story. From the rich tradition of women telling tales through quilting and needlework, bedtime fables, family history or impressions of the community, the visual arts always participate in the development of the intuitive vocabulary.

8x8, 12x12, and 24x24 acrylic mixed media paintings by Michelle O'Connor (Photo provided by Michelle 0'Connor)

Submissions for the exhibition were welcome in a wide variety of media, including oil, acrylic, watercolor, collage, assemblage, sculpture, ceramic, textile/fiber art, encaustic, printmaking and photo-based art. It is a collection of more than 40 diverse pieces of fine art exploring deeply personal stories, memories, life events, transformations, thoughts and ideas and life stages.

Manhattan by Barbara Skiba-Poniatowski (Photo provided by Barbara Skiba-Poniatowski)

“We are thrilled to share this beautiful and engaging show, which focuses on women’s voices and women’s stories, with our community,” Kendra Kett, director of Blue Moon Gallery, said in a news release. “Everyone is welcome. The artwork covers many topics including parenting, empowerment, political activism, the purpose and role of memory, solitude, grief and loss, self-determination, the power of music, nature and relationships. Amidst the beauty of it there is a lot to think about and reflect upon. There is both a strong variety of art as well as a thriving vibrancy in this show that is quite uplifting and a true inspiration.”

The Key Question Is by Anita Ivy Miller (Photo provided by Anita Ivy Miller)

The artists live and work all over the Chicago area as well as Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin, South Carolina and New York. Participating CWCA artists are Joan Ackerman-Zimny, Sandra Bacon, Beth Dary, Lorette Dodt, Anne Farley Gaines, Samira Gdisis, Rosemary Giusti Dillon, Donna Goetze Bliss, Lourdes S. Guerrero, Jeanine Hill-Soldner, Lisa KC, Louie Laskowski, Bert Leveille, Lynne Mackenzie, Stacey Magliaro, Roberta Malkin, Anita Ivy Miller, Andrea Munday, Carol Myers, Kristen Neveu, Laura O’Connor and Barbara Skiba-Poniatowski.

Each of the pieces in “Visual Storytelling” is accompanied by a brief written statement by the artist so that visitors can engage more fully with the narrative, or “story,” of each piece.

The Key Question Is by Anita Ivy Miller (Photo provided by Anita Ivy Miller)

The gallery also is featuring informal Artist Talks during gallery hours from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. May 17, 24 and 31. Participating artists will be present to share their creative vision, inspirations and techniques and stories with visitors.

The Chicago Women’s Caucus for Art is a nonprofit group dedicated to supporting women in the arts and is part of a national organization started in the 1960s. Learn more at www.chicagowca.com.

YUM by Roberta Malkin (Photo provided by Roberta Malkin)

Blue Moon Gallery also welcomes Gurnee artist Michelle O’Connor with a fresh new solo exhibition of abstract expressionist paintings. O’Connor’s exhibition, titled “Beyond the Obvious,” also opens Saturday, May 10, and features 12 new acrylic and mixed media paintings that invite viewers into a layered visual experience – one that challenges perception, embraces ambiguity and opens a portal to deeper reflection. This new body of O’Connor’s artwork tells stories, but not through conventional narrative. Instead, it speaks in the language of texture, shape, energy and intuition.

Resident Artist Michael Litewski of Zion will be sharing new works from his CNC-carved series exploring current events. Weather permitting, he’s also hosting an outdoor display “on the bricks” at the gallery of the largest canvas he has ever painted in his career. Titled “Where Will They Go,” the piece is 11 feet long and 4 feet wide.

Gallery artist Kett and master craftsman woodturner Dave Clausen also will be introducing new work.

Blue Moon Gallery is hosting an opening reception for the community to meet all the artists, enjoy wine and live music by Brian Garoutte of The Background Memory and socialize around the fire pit from 6 to 9 p.m. May 10. The gallery is located at 18620 Belvidere Road in Grayslake. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information about shows, gallery hours and artists, visit thebluemoongallery.com.