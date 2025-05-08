Lap dog seeks forever family to snuggle with

Juniper is Save-A-Pet's pet of the week for May 8, 2025. (Photo by Bri Huerta for Save-A-Pet)

GRAYSLAKE – Juniper says, “A big ol’ lap dog is how one of my human friends described me. Big head, big smile ... how about I climb next to you, or why not into your lap and I’ll snuggle with you.

“I crave human attention and I am always ready to give lots of kisses. I also enjoy plush toys and can get pretty silly with them. You’ll get the whole package if you make me part of your family. Oh, I am pretty smart, too. Sit, speak, down, shake and ready to learn more.”

Juniper is about 3 years old. She is spayed, up to date on shots (including rabies vaccination), tested negative for heartworm and on preventive and microchipped.

While walk-ins are welcome, adoptions are by appointments only to ensure staff members are available to help adopters.

For information and/or to complete an online application, visit www.saveapetil.org/adopt.