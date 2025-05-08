Waukegan Park District to host 2025 Plant & Fower Days

WAUKEGAN – The Waukegan Park District is hosting 2025 Plant & Flower Days from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 9, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 10, at the Urban Ag Lab at Bowen Greenhouse, located at 1800 N. Sheridan Road in Bowen Park.

From cucumbers to marigolds, there will be plants, vegetables, flowers and herbs available for individuals to buy with a donation of $4 to $7 an item.

All proceeds will support the operations and programs at the Urban Ag Lab at Bowen Greenhouse.

The plants, vegetables, flowers and herbs are grown on-site by the Waukegan Park District Garden Club, an all-volunteer organization that assists with the care and maintenance of the Urban Ag Lab at Bowen Greenhouse.

Cash, cards and checks will be accepted.

More information, including the list of plants, vegetables, flowers and herbs, is available at waukeganparks.org/greenhouse.