Brushwood Center’s Mother Earth Market returns

RIVERWOODS – Brushwood Center hosts its annual Mother Earth Market on Saturday, May 10, and Sunday, May 11, in honor of spring and Mother’s Day.

The market features and celebrates local artists, makers, vendors and organizations that are inspired by Mother Earth and working toward a more sustainable future.

The Mother Earth Market is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at Brushwood Center, 21850 N. Riverwoods Road, Riverwoods.

The market features more than 35 local artists and vendors showcasing a wide variety of arts and crafts all inspired by nature.

The market also will have family-friendly activities including bilingual bird walks with Brushwood Center staff, haiku readings by poet-in-residence Kathryn Haydon, a free spring flower crafting station, games and activities in the back garden and live music from veterans from the James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center.