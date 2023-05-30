Antioch area man charged with sexual abuse of minor

ANTIOCH-- A 25-year-old unincorporated Antioch man has been charged in connection with sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl he met online.

About 3:15 a.m. May 27, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an address in the 40200 block of North Bonham Court, near Antioch, for a 911 call, according to a news release.

The caller indicated that George Soriano, 25, of the 40200 block of North Bonham Court, had picked her and a friend up at their home in Wisconsin, police said. Soriano allegedly drove the girls to his home and sexually assaulted one of the girls, a 13-year-old.

Both girls were rescued by sheriff’s deputies and taken to an area hospital for evaluations.

Further investigation revealed that Soriano met the girls on a social media application, police said. On May 27, Soriano communicated with the girls on social media and made a plan to pick them up. The girls indicated they were fearful of Soriano because he had a firearm, police said.

It is possible Soriano previously met in person with at least one of the girls.

Sheriff’s detectives conducted a search warrant at Soriano’s home. During the search warrant, they located a cannabis growing operation.

Soriano has been charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse (Class 2 felonies) and one count of traveling to meet a minor (Class 3 felony). Additional charges are possible, police said.

Soriano was being held in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing.