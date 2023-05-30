May 30, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsPrep SportsBearseNewspaperObituariesLocal EventsBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles

Antioch area man charged with sexual abuse of minor

Police say man picked up victim, 13, and friend at home in Wisconsin

By Shaw Local News Network
George Soriano, 25, of the 40200 block of North Bonham Court, unincorporated Antioch

George Soriano, 25, of the 40200 block of North Bonham Court, unincorporated Antioch

ANTIOCH-- A 25-year-old unincorporated Antioch man has been charged in connection with sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl he met online.

About 3:15 a.m. May 27, Lake County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an address in the 40200 block of North Bonham Court, near Antioch, for a 911 call, according to a news release.

The caller indicated that George Soriano, 25, of the 40200 block of North Bonham Court, had picked her and a friend up at their home in Wisconsin, police said. Soriano allegedly drove the girls to his home and sexually assaulted one of the girls, a 13-year-old.

Both girls were rescued by sheriff’s deputies and taken to an area hospital for evaluations.

Further investigation revealed that Soriano met the girls on a social media application, police said. On May 27, Soriano communicated with the girls on social media and made a plan to pick them up. The girls indicated they were fearful of Soriano because he had a firearm, police said.

It is possible Soriano previously met in person with at least one of the girls.

Sheriff’s detectives conducted a search warrant at Soriano’s home. During the search warrant, they located a cannabis growing operation.

Soriano has been charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse (Class 2 felonies) and one count of traveling to meet a minor (Class 3 felony). Additional charges are possible, police said.

Soriano was being held in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing.

AntiochLake County Sheriff's Department
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois