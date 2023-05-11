Fox Lake police release results of special program

FOX LAKE – Between April 1 and April 30, the Fox Lake Police Department participated in Illinois’ Distracted Driving Enforcement campaign, bringing awareness to area residents and issuing 63 citations.

Increased enforcement was part of National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

During the campaign, the Fox Lake Police Department issued 10 hands-free law violation citations, 12 speeding citations, 20 other traffic offense citations and made one DUI arrest and one arrest in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

“We strongly enforce traffic laws for one reason – to save lives,” Chief Jimmy Lee said in a news release. “This increased enforcement was implemented to help motorists avoid the often-deadly consequences of distracted driving with a simple reminder: Drop it and drive.”

The Fox Lake Police Department joined forces with the Illinois State Police, local law enforcement and highway safety partners for this enforcement effort. The distracted driving campaign is funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.