K-9 Dax aids in arrest of Ingleside man barricaded in garage

INGLESIDE – An Ingleside man faces charges in connection with violating an order of protection after he barricaded himself in the garage of a home.

About 1:05 a.m. April 11, Lake County sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the 35600 block of North Lane Drive, Ingleside, for a violation of an order of protection.

Richard C. Huhn, 53, of the 35600 block of North Lake Drive, Ingleside, was at the protected person’s home, in the garage and refusing to leave, according to a news release. The victim reported that Huhn threatened he would kill her if she called the police.

Huhn had an active arrest warrant for a previous violation of an order of protection, police said.

Sheriff’s deputies tried to speak with Huhn through an access door leading into the garage. Huhn refused to leave the garage and placed objects in front of the door, to barricade it. Sheriff’s Canine Dax arrived at the scene, and Huhn was informed to exit or Dax would be released.

Huhn refused, and sheriff’s deputies used a ram device to force the service door open. Deputies entered and found Huhn hiding under a bench in the garage, police said. He refused to surrender, even after again being warned that Dax would be released. Dax was released and bit Huhn on the leg. Upon being bitten, Huhn surrendered and was placed into custody. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment for the bite wounds.

Huhn was charged with violating an order of protection with a prior conviction. He will be taken to the Lake County Jail after his discharge from the hospital.