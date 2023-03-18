Police: Convicted felon arrested with ghost guns, cocaine

ROUND LAKE PARK -- A Round Lake Park man faces multiple charges after he was the focus of a drug-trafficking task force.

On March 15, 2023, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group, a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area-funded task force, concluded a long-term investigation, resulting in the arrest of a convicted felon, who is a documented street gang member, according to a news release.

The investigation focused on an individual, Joshua A. Jackson, 26, of the 500 block of Grandview Drive, Round Lake Park, who police say was distributing narcotics.

On March 15, members of the Sheriff’s Special Investigations Group conducted a search warrant at Jackson’s home. During the search of Jackson’s home SIG detectives recovered three firearms, two of which were ghost guns (guns with no serial number); two suppressors – designed to silence or reduce the sound of gunfire; a firearm drum magazine, capable of holding about 50 rounds of ammunition; an extended firearm magazine; numerous additional firearm magazines; hundreds of rounds of ammunition; parts and tools to used to assemble ghost guns; and over 70 grams of packaged cocaine for distribution.

Jackson has been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, three counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, unlawful possession of ammunition and unlawful possession of a suppressor.

“I am grateful our Special Investigations Group investigated and arrested this convicted felon before he had an opportunity to use or sell these firearms,” Sheriff John D. Idelburg said in anews release. “We will continue our efforts to apprehend violent offenders and those who traffic drugs in Lake County.”

Round Lake Park Police were an integral part of the investigation.